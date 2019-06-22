NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first weekend of summer will be dry!
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Breezy and pleasant with a high of 81.
Sunday
Sunny and warm with a high of 83.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Humid showers with a high of 79.
Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 84.
Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 85.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 85.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Dry, beautiful weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News