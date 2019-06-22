Weather

AccuWeather: Dry, beautiful weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first weekend of summer will be dry!
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Breezy and pleasant with a high of 81.

Sunday

Sunny and warm with a high of 83.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Humid showers with a high of 79.

Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 84.

Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 85.

Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 85.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
