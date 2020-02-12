weather

AccuWeather: Drying out as showers shift offshore

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State is drying out after showers with heavy rainfall passed through the area and triggered flash flood warnings.

See the latest Severe Weather watches, warnings and advisories

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday

Less humid with a high of 83.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 78.

Sunday
More clouds with a high of 74.

Monday
Trending drier with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Thunderstorm showers south with a high of 77.

Wednesday
Chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 79.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.



