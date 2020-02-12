AccuWeather: Drying out as showers shift offshore

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State is drying out after showers with heavy rainfall passed through the area and triggered flash flood warnings.
See the latest Severe Weather watches, warnings and advisories
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Less humid with a high of 83.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 78.
Sunday
More clouds with a high of 74.
Monday
Trending drier with a high of 74.
Tuesday
Thunderstorm showers south with a high of 77.
Wednesday
Chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 79.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.
