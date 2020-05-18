AccuWeather: Early clouds, late sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While the next few days will be cloudier and cooler, we'll also see some sun before things warm up later in the week.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Cloudy and cool with a high of 67.
Tuesday
Cool breeze with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Cloudy and cool with a high of 62.
Thursday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 66.
Friday
A few showers with a high of 72.
Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 76.
Sunday
Lots of clouds with a high of 72.
