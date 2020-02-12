AccuWeather: Early rain tapers to clouds

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Damp start. High 71.
Thursday
Dry delight. High 72.
Friday
Rain returns and cooler. High 62.
Saturday
Cool and sunny. High 65.
Sunday
Partly sunny. High 65.
Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 63.
Tuesday
Sun returns. High 67.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.