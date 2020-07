AccuWeather: Early showers, storms on Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Not as hot to end the week, but still humid and a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the day.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.Very warm with a high of 88.High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 85.Warm and humid with a high of 87.Thunder threat with a high of 84.Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.Partly sunny. High 84.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app