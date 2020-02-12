weather

AccuWeather: Early showers, storms on Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Not as hot to end the week, but still humid and a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the day.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Saturday
Very warm with a high of 88.

Sunday
High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 85.

RELATED: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.

Thursday
Partly sunny. High 84.



