AccuWeather: Early showers, storms on Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Not as hot to end the week, but still humid and a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the day.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Saturday
Very warm with a high of 88.
Sunday
High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 85.
Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.
Wednesday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.
Thursday
Partly sunny. High 84.
