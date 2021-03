AccuWeather: Early showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We start Friday with early showers but we'll remain mild with some breaks for sun.Early showers with a high of 65.Dramatic drop. High of 49.Stays gusty with a high of 53.Brisk and colder with a high of 42.Chance of rain with a high of 42.Shower chance. High of 49.Drying out? High of 52.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app