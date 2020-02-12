weather

AccuWeather: Early showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We start Friday with early showers but we'll remain mild with some breaks for sun.

Friday
Early showers with a high of 65.

Saturday
Dramatic drop. High of 49.

Sunday
Stays gusty with a high of 53.

Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 42.

Tuesday
Chance of rain with a high of 42.

Wednesday
Shower chance. High of 49.

Thursday
Drying out? High of 52.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

