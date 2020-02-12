AccuWeather: Early showers

Friday
Early showers with a high of 65.
Saturday
Dramatic drop. High of 49.
Sunday
Stays gusty with a high of 53.
Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 42.
Tuesday
Chance of rain with a high of 42.
Wednesday
Shower chance. High of 49.
Thursday
Drying out? High of 52.
