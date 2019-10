AccuWeather: Enjoy a 'Fall classic' Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the brighter half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.Enjoy the dry day because the sun will give way to Tropical Storm Nestor's clouds on Sunday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Mostly sunny with a high of 60.Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 61.Partly sunny, getting warmer with a high of 68.Possible shower with a high of 65.Cooler and windy with a high of 62.Mostly sunny with a high of 64.Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 66.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------