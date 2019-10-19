Weather

AccuWeather: Enjoy a 'Fall classic' Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the brighter half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Enjoy the dry day because the sun will give way to Tropical Storm Nestor's clouds on Sunday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 60.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 61.

Monday
Partly sunny, getting warmer with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Possible shower with a high of 65.

Wednesday
Cooler and windy with a high of 62.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 64.

Friday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 66.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


