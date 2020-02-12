Weather

AccuWeather: Even milder Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect plenty of sunshine and an even milder day on Sunday as highs hit the mid-50s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Even milder with a high of 54.


Monday

Sun to clouds. with a high of 54.

Tuesday
Damp day with a high of 50.

Wednesday
Clouds and drizzle with a high of 48.

Thursday
Brisk breaks with a high of 46.

Friday
Back to blustery with a high of 37.

Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 39.




