AccuWeather: Even milder Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect plenty of sunshine and an even milder day on Sunday as highs hit the mid-50s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Even milder with a high of 54.
Monday
Sun to clouds. with a high of 54.
Tuesday
Damp day with a high of 50.
Wednesday
Clouds and drizzle with a high of 48.
Thursday
Brisk breaks with a high of 46.
Friday
Back to blustery with a high of 37.
Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 39.
