AccuWeather: Even warmer Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be even warmer on Sunday!

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday

Warm mix with a high of 75.

Monday
Breezy and bright with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 58.

Thursday
Stays cool with a high of 59.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 57.



