AccuWeather: Evening rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain will start Friday afternoon as drizzle or mist and then will get heavier at night.




Friday
PM light rain with a high of 46.

Saturday
Soggy start. High of 46.

Sunday
Brisk blend with a high of 43.

Monday
Passing shower. High of 40.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 39.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds. High of 40.

Thursday
Late snow. High of 37.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

