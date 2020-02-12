NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain will start Friday afternoon as drizzle or mist and then will get heavier at night.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Friday
PM light rain with a high of 46.
Saturday
Soggy start. High of 46.
Sunday
Brisk blend with a high of 43.
Monday
Passing shower. High of 40.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 39.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds. High of 40.
Thursday
Late snow. High of 37.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Evening rain
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News