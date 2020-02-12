weather

Accuweather: Evening soaker Tuesday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and humid before soaking rain moves in during the evening hours.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Heavy afternoon rain with a high of 74.

Wednesday
More rain with a high of 70.

Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.

Friday
Cool comfort with a high of 67.

Saturday
Autumn air with a high of 65

Sunday
Still cool with a high of 63.

Monday
Still cool with a high of 63.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas
7 Questions with Eyewitness News weather anchor Sam Champion
Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Isaias
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old child struck, killed by vehicle in Brooklyn
COVID Updates: NYC positivity rate approaches 2%
Identity theft, grand larceny charges dropped against nursing home worker
COVID-19 cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties
Homeless Encampments line city streets, Gov calls it "public health threat"
Yom Kippur: NJ ballpark transformed into open-air synagogue
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen schools
Show More
ABC7 Unite: Newark launches $100M fund for minority business owners
Fat Bear Week kicks off 6th annual competition
Cuomo responds to principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
CDC issues Thanksgiving guidelines
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
More TOP STORIES News