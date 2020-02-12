Accuweather: Evening soaker Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and humid before soaking rain moves in during the evening hours.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
Heavy afternoon rain with a high of 74.
Wednesday
More rain with a high of 70.
Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.
Friday
Cool comfort with a high of 67.
Saturday
Autumn air with a high of 65
Sunday
Still cool with a high of 63.
Monday
Still cool with a high of 63.
