AccuWeather: Expect above average temperatures to continue

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beautiful, easy to take January continues. Expect above-average temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with a calm weather pattern.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Breezy sunshine with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 44.

Wednesday

Seasonal chill with a high of 40.

Thursday
Chilly sun with a high of 39.

Friday
Gentle end to January with a high of 44.

Saturday
Soggy start with a high of 48.

Sunday
Brisk breaks with a high of 46.

