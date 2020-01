AccuWeather: Expect above average temperatures to continue

EMBED >More News Videos Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beautiful, easy to take January continues. Expect above-average temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with a calm weather pattern.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Breezy sunshine with a high of 46.Clouds and sun with a high of 44.Seasonal chill with a high of 42.Chilly sun with a high of 39.Gentle end to January with a high of 42.Soggy start with a high of 44.Brisk breaks with a high of 44.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app