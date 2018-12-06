WEATHER

AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

By
The cold is here to stay for a while, and snowflakes can fly at various times during the next week.

Expect sunshine and some clouds Thursday, and it'll still be chilly with a high only around 40 degrees.

A clipper system will move by Thursday night with perhaps a few flurries, but that will clear out by Friday with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures in its wake as highs stay in the 30s.

Saturday will be bright but cold with highs only in the mid-30s. Clouds will increase on Sunday and there could be a period of snow in the afternoon or at night, especially south of New York City.

That is associated with a major storm that will be moving off the Carolina coast at that time.

As of now, the bulk of that storm looks to remain south of our region, but keep it tuned to ABC7NY as any shift to the north could significantly change the late weekend forecast.

If any of the snow makes it here later Sunday, it could also linger into Monday before we clear out by the middle of next week.

Temperatures will stay below average the whole time, with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Tenants of NYCHA building say they've been without heat for weeks
More weather
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
NYC officials face firing squad on snowstorm response
More Weather
Top Stories
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Family of girl hit in police-involved shooting speaks
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
2-alarm house fire in Orange injures 2 people
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
Show More
Search continues for crews of 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan, 1 killed
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
Contest opens for dream wedding at Empire State Building
Woman sexually assaulted in front of NYC church, 1 charged
More News