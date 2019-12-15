Weather

AccuWeather: Expect some snow and sleet

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a little snow and sleet on Monday afternoon, changing to rain at night in New York City, but staying as a wintry mix north and west. This will create some slick travel for the Monday evening commute, especially north and west of the city.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
A little PM snow with a high of 37.

Tuesday

Rain and drizzle with a high of 40.

Wednesday
Turning windy with a high of 37.

Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 34.

Saturday
Variable clouds with a high of 37.

Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 40.

