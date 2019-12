AccuWeather: Expect some snow and sleet

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a little snow and sleet on Monday afternoon, changing to rain at night in New York City, but staying as a wintry mix north and west. This will create some slick travel for the Monday evening commute, especially north and west of the city.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:A little PM snow with a high of 37.Rain and drizzle with a high of 40.Turning windy with a high of 37.Brisk and cold with a high of 27.Mostly sunny with a high of 34.Variable clouds with a high of 37.Clouds to sun with a high of 40.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------