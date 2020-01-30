Weather

AccuWeather: Fair finish

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Milder air returns on Friday with fair skies, but thickening clouds at night ahead of a Saturday storm that will only give us a glancing blow.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Fair finish to January with a high of 43.

Saturday
Morning shower. High 45.



Sunday
Getting gusty with a high of 47.

Monday
Turning milder with a high of 55.

Tuesday
Morning showers, but still mild. High 60.

Wednesday
Showers and still mild. High 58.

Thursday
Damp and turning cooler. High 44.

