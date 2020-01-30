AccuWeather: Fair finish

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Milder air returns on Friday with fair skies, but thickening clouds at night ahead of a Saturday storm that will only give us a glancing blow.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Fair finish to January with a high of 43.
Saturday
Morning shower. High 45.
Sunday
Getting gusty with a high of 47.
Monday
Turning milder with a high of 55.
Tuesday
Morning showers, but still mild. High 60.
Wednesday
Showers and still mild. High 58.
Thursday
Damp and turning cooler. High 44.
