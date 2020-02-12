AccuWeather: Fall feel

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
Fall feel with a high of 70.
Wednesday
Gorgeous day with a high of 75.
Thursday
Warm breeze with a high of 79.
Friday
Shower chance with a high of 70.
Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 72.
Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 66.
Sunday
Brisk and bright with a high of 66.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 69.
Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.