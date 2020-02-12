weather

AccuWeather: Fall feel

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall-like temperatures are fast-approaching, and Tuesday will definitely have a fall feel.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Tuesday
Fall feel with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Gorgeous day with a high of 75.

Thursday
Warm breeze with a high of 79.

Friday
Shower chance with a high of 70.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 72.

Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 66.

Sunday
Brisk and bright with a high of 66.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 69.



