AccuWeather: Filtered sun, moderate humidity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be a little more humid with filtered sun and highs in the mid-80s.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 84.
Saturday
More humid with a high of 87.
Sunday
PM thunderstorms possible with a high of 85.
Monday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Stays warm with a high of 89.
Thursday
Heat peaks with a high of 90.
