AccuWeather: Finally feels like January

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures are dropping and wind stays strong through Friday morning ahead of snow arriving on Saturday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Blustery and cold. High 31.AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.Gusty again with a high of 39.Biting wind with a high of 30.Calmer chill with a high of 29.Still cold. High 34.Near normal with a high of 38.