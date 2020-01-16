Weather

AccuWeather: Finally feels like January

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures are dropping and wind stays strong through Friday morning ahead of snow arriving on Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Blustery and cold. High 31.

Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.

Sunday

Gusty again with a high of 39.
Monday
Biting wind with a high of 30.

Tuesday
Calmer chill with a high of 29.

Wednesday
Still cold. High 34.

Thursday
Near normal with a high of 38.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

