AccuWeather: Finally feels like January

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures are dropping and wind stays strong through Friday morning ahead of snow arriving on Saturday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Blustery and cold. High 31.
Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.
Sunday
Gusty again with a high of 39.
Monday
Biting wind with a high of 30.
Tuesday
Calmer chill with a high of 29.
Wednesday
Still cold. High 34.
Thursday
Near normal with a high of 38.
