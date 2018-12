AccuWeather: First day of 2019 will be windy, mild

After rain soaked the Tri-State area on New Year's Eve, 2019 will start on a drier note.Rain is expected to be gone by dawn on Tuesday and New Year's Day will be windy and mild.After the rain tapers off, expect to see some sunshine while temperatures rise into the 50s. The high could even reach 59 degrees.The record high for New Year's Day is 62, set in 1966, so we'll be close! It will never feel that warm though as winds will be sustained at 12-25 mph from the west-southwest, with gusts up to 35mph.Tuesday night will be brisk and turning colder with clearing and a low of 32.Wednesday looks colder with some sun giving way to clouds and a high only in the upper 30s. A couple of rain or snow showers are possible on Wednesday night as a weak disturbance passes by.Clouds will give way to some sun on Thursday with a high in the mid 40s. Our next shot at rainfall comes Friday into Saturday, with possibly some mixing well north and west of New York City. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------