AccuWeather: Flash flood warning for NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) --The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for most of New York City until 5:30 p.m.
The warning area covers the Bronx, Kings, New York and Queens Counties.
Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.
Tuesday's storms were not expected to bring as much rain as occurred in New Jersey over the past few days, but AccuWeather said heavy downpours were certainly possible.
Nearly eight inches of rain fell in Brick, New Jersey as flood warnings and watches were issued as a slow-moving system continued to impact the region.
Over the weekend, the rain produced flash flooding that caused significant damage, including in Little Falls, New Jersey where a state of emergency was declared.
DOWNLOAD THE ACCUWEATHER APP FOR UPDATES ON THE GO
The rain moves out on Wednesday, but expect temps above 90 and humid conditions.
----------
*Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts