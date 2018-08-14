WEATHER

AccuWeather: Flash flood warning for NYC

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for most of New York City until 5:30 p.m.

The warning area covers the Bronx, Kings, New York and Queens Counties.
Tuesday's storms were not expected to bring as much rain as occurred in New Jersey over the past few days, but AccuWeather said heavy downpours were certainly possible.

Nearly eight inches of rain fell in Brick, New Jersey as flood warnings and watches were issued as a slow-moving system continued to impact the region.

Over the weekend, the rain produced flash flooding that caused significant damage, including in Little Falls, New Jersey where a state of emergency was declared.
Video shows cars floating away in the flood waters in Little Falls, New Jersey.

The rain moves out on Wednesday, but expect temps above 90 and humid conditions.

