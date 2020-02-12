weather

AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warning for parts of NJ

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey as severe weather rolls through the area.

The warning is in effect for Ocean County into the evening.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Most of the Tri-State area will see continue to see a mix of sun and clouds, though thunderstorms are possible.

The storms will mostly be limited to areas to the south and east of New York City, but parts of the area to the north and west should stay dry.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
PM storm possible with a high of 85.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 90.

Sunday

Another scorcher with a high of 93.

Monday
Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 91.

Wednesday
Less humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.



