AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warning for parts of NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey as severe weather rolls through the area.The warning is in effect for Ocean County into the evening.Most of the Tri-State area will see continue to see a mix of sun and clouds, though thunderstorms are possible.The storms will mostly be limited to areas to the south and east of New York City, but parts of the area to the north and west should stay dry.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:PM storm possible with a high of 85.Summer sun with a high of 90.Another scorcher with a high of 93.Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.Thunder threat with a high of 91.Less humid with a high of 88.Mostly sunny with a high of 86.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app