AccuWeather: Flash flood warning for parts of New York City

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the updated 7-day forecast from Sam Champion and Accuweather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe weather is moving through parts of the New York area, with a flash flood warning in effect for Queens and Kings counties.Clouds will limit temperatures on Wednesday while the risk for scattered storms continues.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Partly sunny with a high of 80.Warmer with a high of 88.Hot and humid with a high of 86.A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 82.Sunny and warm with a high of 85.Clouds to sun with a high of 88.Sun to storms with a high of 86.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app