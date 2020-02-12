weather

AccuWeather: Flash flood warning for parts of New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe weather is moving through parts of the New York area, with a flash flood warning in effect for Queens and Kings counties.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Clouds will limit temperatures on Wednesday while the risk for scattered storms continues.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the updated 7-day forecast from Sam Champion and Accuweather.



Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 80.

Thursday
Warmer with a high of 88.

Friday

Hot and humid with a high of 86.

Saturday
A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 82.

Sunday
Sunny and warm with a high of 85.

Monday
Clouds to sun with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Sun to storms with a high of 86.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Storms topple trees throughout Brooklyn
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Gov. Cuomo reopening update
NY COVID-19 cluster linked to house party with symptomatic host
Boy, 11, among 4 shot in Brooklyn in 90 minutes
Trump criticizes NYC mayor over NYPD funding cut, BLM street 'sign'
Indoor dining delayed in NYC, but beaches open for swimming
Here's when and where 15 pools in NYC will open
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Show More
NYC coronavirus spread started early February, study shows
Bear cub spotted roaming around on busy streets in NJ town
Fox News anchor fired after sexual misconduct allegation
LIVE: Vanessa Guillen's family says person of interest was tied to her disappearance
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
More TOP STORIES News