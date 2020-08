AccuWeather: Flash flood warning in parts of NJ, Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's mostly cloudy and humid Thursday with scattered thunderstorms throughout the Tri-State area.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Heavy storms with peeks of sun. High 84.Still a chance for a storm with a high of 83.Humid blend with a high of 81.A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 78.Still a chance of showers and storms. High 81.Partly sunny with a high of 83.Partly sunny with a high of 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app