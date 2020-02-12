AccuWeather: Flash flood warning in parts of NJ, Long Island

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
Heavy storms with peeks of sun. High 84.
Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 83.
Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.
Sunday
A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 78.
Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 81.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.
