AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly cloudy and humid Thursday with scattered thunderstorms throughout the Tri-State area.

Flash flood warning was issued for several counties in New Jersey and Staten Island in New York.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Heavy storms with peeks of sun. High 84.

Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 83.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.

Sunday

A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 78.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 81.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.



