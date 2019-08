AccuWeather: Flash flood warning in parts of NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some heavy showers have triggered a flash flood warning for Essex, Hudson and Union Counties until 2:15 p.m.This warning area includes Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Some showers and storms with a high of 84.A few thunderstorms with a high of 86.Still humid with a high of 87.Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.Sunny and nice with a high of 81.Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 82.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app