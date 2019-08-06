Weather

AccuWeather: Flash flood warning in parts of NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some heavy showers have triggered a flash flood warning for Essex, Hudson and Union Counties until 2:15 p.m.

This warning area includes Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Some showers and storms with a high of 84.

Wednesday
A few thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Thursday
Still humid with a high of 87.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.
Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.

Monday
Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
