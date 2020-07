AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warnings in NJ as storms roll through

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and Accuweather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash Flood Warnings are in effect in New Jersey as severe weather once again rolls through the area.The warnings are in effect for Essex, Hudson and Union counties.Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to most of the Tri-State.The storms will mostly be limited to areas to the south and east of New York City, but parts of the area to the north and west should stay dry.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:PM storm possible with a high of 85.Summer sun with a high of 90.Another scorcher with a high of 93.Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.Thunder threat with a high of 91.Less humid with a high of 88.Mostly sunny with a high of 86.