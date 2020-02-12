AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warnings in NJ as storms roll through

The warnings are in effect for Essex, Hudson and Union counties.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to most of the Tri-State.
The storms will mostly be limited to areas to the south and east of New York City, but parts of the area to the north and west should stay dry.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
PM storm possible with a high of 85.
Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 90.
Sunday
Another scorcher with a high of 93.
Monday
Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 91.
Wednesday
Less humid with a high of 88.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.