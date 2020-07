AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warnings in NY, NJ as storms roll through

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and Accuweather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash Flood Warnings are in effect in parts of New Jersey and New York as severe weather once again rolls through the area.The warnings are in effect for Essex, Hudson and Union counties in New Jersey and Richmond County in New York.Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to most of the Tri-State.The storms will mostly be limited to areas to the south and east of New York City, but parts of the area to the north and west should stay dry.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:PM storm possible with a high of 85.Summer sun with a high of 90.Another scorcher with a high of 93.Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.Thunder threat with a high of 91.Less humid with a high of 88.Mostly sunny with a high of 86.