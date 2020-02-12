weather

AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warnings in NY, NJ as storms roll through

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash Flood Warnings are in effect in parts of New Jersey and New York as severe weather once again rolls through the area.

The warnings are in effect for Essex, Hudson and Union counties in New Jersey and Richmond County in New York.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to most of the Tri-State.

The storms will mostly be limited to areas to the south and east of New York City, but parts of the area to the north and west should stay dry.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
PM storm possible with a high of 85.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 90.

Sunday

Another scorcher with a high of 93.

Monday
Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 91.

Wednesday
Less humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.



