AccuWeather: Flash flood warnings issued

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Tri-State area as showers with heavy rainfall pass through the area.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.
Friday
Less humid with a high of 84.
Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 80.
Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 76.
Monday
Shower or two with a high of 74.
Tuesday
Better chance of rain with a high of 77.
Wednesday
Chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 80.
