AccuWeather: Flash flood warnings issued

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Tri-State area as showers with heavy rainfall pass through the area.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.

Friday

Less humid with a high of 84.

Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 80.

Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 76.

Monday
Shower or two with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Better chance of rain with a high of 77.

Wednesday
Chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 80.



