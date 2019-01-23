SNOW STORM

AccuWeather: Flash flood watch for most; wintry weather to north, west

Meterorologist Amy Freeze has the updated forecast from AccuWeather.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the New York City metro area, while the same system will bring a wintry mix to areas far north and west.

A winter weather advisory issued freezing rain and sleet was issued for those areas on Wednesday.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 in the city. We could see a shower or two late in the afternoon.

Rain develops Wednesday night and continues heavy at times into Thursday. Temperatures will rise into the 50s.

A couple of inches of rain is possible from this storm.

As the storm moves out, temperatures will fall and the breeze will kick up with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Skies clear out on Thursday night to make way for a sunny Friday with temperatures in the 30s.

