AccuWeather: Foggy start Tuesday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warmth continues into Tuesday with highs in the 70s after a foggy start to the day.

Tuesday
Fog first with a high of 72.

Wednesday
Late soaking with a high of 70.

Thursday
Soggy start with a high of 62.

Friday
Cooler clearing with a high of 58.

Saturday
Near normal. High 52.

Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 57.

Monday
Still a chance of rain with a high of 59.

