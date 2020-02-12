weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Another beauty

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll have sunshine mixing with clouds from time to time creating an overall pleasant day.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
Pleasant blend with a high of 80.

Monday
Mostly sunny for Labor Day with a high of 79.

Tuesday

More humid with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Humid and showery with a high of 81.

Thursday
Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 80.

Friday
Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 79.

Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 76.



Watch Episode One of Rising Risk: Double Impact
EMBED More News Videos

The future of floodwater in one of the hardest-hit areas: Lower Manhattan. A look at the science and what's being done to protect the community and the businesses that thrive there



