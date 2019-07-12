AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful but hot weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend is a beauty with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Drier heat with a high of 88.
Sunday
Sunny and hot with a high of 87.
Monday
More sun with a high of 86.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 88.
Wednesday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 90.
Thursday
A touch of Barry? A high of 90.
Friday
Heat wave with another day above 90.
