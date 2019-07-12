Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful but hot weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend is a beauty with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Saturday
Drier heat with a high of 88.

Sunday

Sunny and hot with a high of 87.

Monday
More sun with a high of 86.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 88.

Wednesday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 90.

Thursday
A touch of Barry? A high of 90.

Friday
Heat wave with another day above 90.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dwight Gooden charged with cocaine possession, DUI in NJ
Police: Dad, bystanders kill man who stole car with kids inside
Tractor-trailer dangles off bridge after crash in New Jersey
Dog reunited with owner after being swept away in NJ river
Another tornado confirmed in New Jersey
One of NYC's most influential union bosses dies at 57
Death of 1-month-old girl in the Bronx deemed homicide
Show More
Defiant Richard Thomas: 'I am the mayor of Mount Vernon'
Cuomo: MTA must tackle homeless problem in NYC subways
7 hurt, including 4 firefighters, in 4-alarm Bronx fire
Indictment: R. Kelly had 'rules,' made victims call him 'Daddy'
House passes bill to extend 9/11 fund through 2090
More TOP STORIES News