AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be another beauty.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Sunday

Another beauty with a high of 86.

Monday
Still sunny with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.

Thursday
Storms possible with a high of 89.

Friday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.

Saturday
Sticky storms with a high of 88.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
