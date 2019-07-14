AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be another beauty.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Another beauty with a high of 86.
Monday
Still sunny with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.
Thursday
Storms possible with a high of 89.
Friday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.
Saturday
Sticky storms with a high of 88.
More TOP STORIES News