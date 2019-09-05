Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cooler and drier

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear on Thursday and the humidity will be lower before the Tri-State area awaits the potential effects of Hurricane Dorian on Friday.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 75.

Friday
Watching Dorian. High of 69.

Saturday
Turning warmer with a high of 76.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.

Tuesday
Chance of showers with a high of 73.

Wednesday

More showers possible with a high of 76.

RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
LIVE | Dorian moves up US coast; death toll climbs in Bahamas
NJ hospital leads fight against opioid crisis
Doc Gooden reaches no jail plea deal in drug possession case
Teens wanted after elderly man punched in face in East Village
A rare two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey
Neighbors: Trash house stinking up Queens neighborhood
Show More
Police: Woman held against her will at ex's CT home for 2 days
8-year-old heart transplant recipient returns to school on LI
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
De Blasio's presidential bid may be nearing an end
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
More TOP STORIES News