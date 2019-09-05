AccuWeather forecast: Cooler and drier

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear on Thursday and the humidity will be lower before the Tri-State area awaits the potential effects of Hurricane Dorian on Friday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 75.
Friday
Watching Dorian. High of 69.
Saturday
Turning warmer with a high of 76.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.
Tuesday
Chance of showers with a high of 73.
Wednesday
More showers possible with a high of 76.
