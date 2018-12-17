WEATHER

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Lots of people will be traveling this week ahead of the holidays, and there are a few weather systems we'll be keeping an eye on. First of all, be prepared to bundle up on Monday night into Tuesday as a cold wind prevails and keeps wind chills in the 20s. Winds could gust up to 40mph through the first half of Tuesday.

High pressure will build in Tuesday night into Wednesday, and that'll tend to calm down those winds. Temperatures on Wednesday will recover into the lower 40s, which is about average for this time of the year.

By Thursday, a large storm will be organizing over the lower Mississippi Valley and moving in our direction. Temperatures will continue to rise well into the 40s ahead of that system, ensuring that it'll be a rain-maker around here. The daylight hours of Thursday should be dry with just some increasing clouds, but rain will arrive at night and it could become heavy at times.

The rain will last through much of Friday, along with gusty winds and very mild temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. This could be another soaking similar to this past weekend, with rainfall amounts of at least an inch possible. Things should quiet down and dry out as we head into the weekend, with perhaps a lingering shower early Saturday. High temperatures will cool into the 40s, and a gusty breeze with make it feel colder, but no true Arctic air is in sight.

At this early juncture, Christmas Eve just looks mostly cloudy and seasonable, but one of our computer models is showing a weak weather system (Alberta Clipper) moving through with some flurries or a bit of snow. If that came to fruition, it probably wouldn't be much of a storm, but we'll be watching it just in case!

So if you're traveling, be prepared for delays Thursday night through Friday with a rainstorm and perhaps on Monday if we get some snow. Have a happy and safe holiday season, and keep it tuned to ABC7NY and Channel 7 for weather updates throughout the week.
