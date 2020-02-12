AccuWeather Forecast: Humid breaks

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Humid breaks with a high of 82.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 80.
Friday
Cooler with clearing skies after an early shower with a high of 75.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 73.
Sunday
Humid showers with a high of 75.
Monday
Early showers possible with a high of 78.
Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a hih of 74
