AccuWeather Forecast: Humid breaks

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The humidity will be returning on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Humid breaks with a high of 82.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 80.

Friday
Cooler with clearing skies after an early shower with a high of 75.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 73.



Sunday
Humid showers with a high of 75.

Monday
Early showers possible with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a hih of 74



