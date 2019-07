AccuWeather Forecast: Humid mix, scattered thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The worst of Barry's remnants will taper off by Thursday morning, though there could still be some spot showers or isolated thunderstorms. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.More storms possible from the remnants of Barry with a high of 84.Steamy and hot with a high of 91.Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 98.Sticky heat with a high of 96.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.Finally a bit cooler with partly sunny skies and a high of 84.Sunny and comfortable with a high of 82.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app