AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with showers

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 80.
Wednesday
Some sun with a high of 80.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 79.
Friday
Clouds and sun, a spotty storm is possible, with a high of 80.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.
Sunday
Some sun and a thunderstorm is possible with a high of 82.
Monday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 84.
