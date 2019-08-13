Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Humid conditions continue on Tuesday with a shower in the morning, then rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday

Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 80.

Wednesday
Some sun with a high of 80.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 79.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Friday
Clouds and sun, a spotty storm is possible, with a high of 80.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.

Sunday
Some sun and a thunderstorm is possible with a high of 82.

Monday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
