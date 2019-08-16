AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with some sun, showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will remain humid with sun and clouds along with a scattered shower or thunderstorm.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Humid with some sun, possible shower. High of 78.
Sunday
PM thunderstorms, especially N and W, with a high of 82.
Monday
Stray thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Still steamy with a high of 87.
Thursday
Showers, thunderstorm possible with a high of 87..
Friday
Morning shower with a high of 82.
