Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with some sun, showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will remain humid with sun and clouds along with a scattered shower or thunderstorm.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Humid with some sun, possible shower. High of 78.

Sunday
PM thunderstorms, especially N and W, with a high of 82.

Monday
Stray thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Still steamy with a high of 87.

Thursday
Showers, thunderstorm possible with a high of 87..

Friday
Morning shower with a high of 82.

