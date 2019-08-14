AccuWeather Forecast: Partly sunny, less humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday is shaping up as a pleasant day with partly sunny skies along with a drop in the humidity.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.
Friday
Clouds and sun, a spotty storm is possible, with a high of 79.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a t-storm north and west. High of 82.
Sunday
Some sun and a thunderstorm is possible with a high of 86.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 88.
Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 84.
