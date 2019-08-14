Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Partly sunny, less humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday is shaping up as a pleasant day with partly sunny skies along with a drop in the humidity.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.

Friday
Clouds and sun, a spotty storm is possible, with a high of 79.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a t-storm north and west. High of 82.

Sunday
Some sun and a thunderstorm is possible with a high of 86.

Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 88.

Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
