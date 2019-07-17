Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A flash flood watch is in effect through the overnight hours as some strong thunderstorms, remnants of Hurricane Barry, could bring heavy downpours to the Tri-State area.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ulster County until 2:30 p.m. and for central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey and north central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey until 3:00 p.m.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Wednesday

Hot and humid with some severe thunderstorms late in the day and at night and a high of 92.

Thursday
Storms possible from the remnants of Barry with a high of 83.

Friday
Steamy and hot with a high of 91.

Saturday
Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 98.

Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 95.

Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 89.

Tuesday
Finally a bit cooler with partly sunny skies and a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


