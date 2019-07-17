AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms expected

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ulster County until 2:30 p.m. and for central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey and north central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey until 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with some severe thunderstorms late in the day and at night and a high of 92.
Thursday
Storms possible from the remnants of Barry with a high of 83.
Friday
Steamy and hot with a high of 91.
Saturday
Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 98.
Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 95.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 89.
Tuesday
Finally a bit cooler with partly sunny skies and a high of 84.
