AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms move through

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A flash flood watch is in effect through the overnight hours as some strong thunderstorms, remnants of Hurricane Barry, could bring heavy downpours to parts of the Tri-State area.Click here for the latest watches and warnings
from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Thursday
More storms possible from the remnants of Barry with a high of 83.HEAT WAVE ALERT: Resources to help you cope with the heatFriday
Steamy and hot with a high of 91.Saturday
Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 98.Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 97.Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 87.Tuesday
Finally a bit cooler with partly sunny skies and a high of 84.Wednesday
Sunny and comfortable with a high of 82.
