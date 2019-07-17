Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms move through

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A flash flood watch is in effect through the overnight hours as some strong thunderstorms, remnants of Hurricane Barry, could bring heavy downpours to parts of the Tri-State area.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Thursday
More storms possible from the remnants of Barry with a high of 83.

HEAT WAVE ALERT: Resources to help you cope with the heat

Friday
Steamy and hot with a high of 91.

Saturday
Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 98.
Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 97.

Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Finally a bit cooler with partly sunny skies and a high of 84.

Wednesday
Sunny and comfortable with a high of 82.

MORE BEATING THE HEAT RESOURCES

  • Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months

  • Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

  • Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC

  • Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

  • What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

  • Why it's harder to cool off in humidity

  • How hot summer weather affects your car

  • What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?

  • We baked cookies inside a parked car just to prove how hot the inside of a car really is

  • Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
    More TOP STORIES News