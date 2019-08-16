Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Spotty storms possible Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will kick off the weekend with clouds and some and the possibility of a pop-up shower.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Spotty showers with a high of 78.

Saturday
Thunderstorms north and west with a high of 82.

Sunday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Thursday
Some sun and a thunderstorm possible with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
