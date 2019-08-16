Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Spotty storms possible Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday is shaping up as a pleasant day with partly sunny skies along with a drop in the humidity.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Spotty showers with a high of 78.

Saturday
Thunderstorms north and west with a high of 82.

Sunday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Thursday
Some sun and a thunderstorm possible with a high of 82.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
