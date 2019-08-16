AccuWeather Forecast: Spotty storms possible Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday is shaping up as a pleasant day with partly sunny skies along with a drop in the humidity.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Spotty showers with a high of 78.
Saturday
Thunderstorms north and west with a high of 82.
Sunday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Thursday
Some sun and a thunderstorm possible with a high of 82.
