Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Still hot, more humid Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The hot July week continues on Tuesday and the humidity will also be on the rise.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 89.

Wednesday

Hot and humid with the chance of a thunderstorm and a high of 91.

Thursday
Storms possible with a high of 87.

Friday
Steamy and hot with a high of 93. A night thunderstorm is possible.

Saturday
Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 97.

Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 93.

Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen found guilty of fatally stabbing classmate in Bronx
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
AOC, congresswomen urge people to ignore Trump's bait
Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot welcomes baby girl!
Police lieutenant accused of killing estranged wife in NJ
14-year-old charged after 76-year-old woman struck by stray bullet
Con Ed issues preliminary findings on Manhattan blackout
Show More
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
NY Giants suspend player after domestic violence arrest
Woman dead, husband hurt in Long Island boat collision
Woman steals her stolen vehicle back from thieves
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
More TOP STORIES News