AccuWeather Forecast: Still hot, more humid Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The hot July week continues on Tuesday and the humidity will also be on the rise.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with the chance of a thunderstorm and a high of 91.
Thursday
Storms possible with a high of 87.
Friday
Steamy and hot with a high of 93. A night thunderstorm is possible.
Saturday
Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 97.
Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 93.
Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.
