AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday, but showers will still be hanging around.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Still showery with some sun a high of 80.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 79.

Friday
Clouds and sun, a spotty storm is possible, with a high of 79.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a t-storm north and west. High of 82.

Sunday
Some sun and a thunderstorm is possible with a high of 86.

Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Less humid with a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
