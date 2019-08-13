AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday, but showers will still be hanging around.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Still showery with some sun a high of 80.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 79.
Friday
Clouds and sun, a spotty storm is possible, with a high of 79.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a t-storm north and west. High of 82.
Sunday
Some sun and a thunderstorm is possible with a high of 86.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Less humid with a high of 84.
