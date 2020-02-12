AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, but muggy

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
A bit muggier with a high of 83.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and humid with a high of 82.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Friday
Cooler with clearing skies after an early shower with a high of 75.
Saturday
Cool blend with a high of 73.
Sunday
More humid with a high of 77.
Monday
A bit warmer with a high of 80.
