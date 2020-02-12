weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, but muggy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be sunny with patchy clouds and warm with a bit more humidity.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday

A bit muggier with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Partly sunny and humid with a high of 82.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Friday
Cooler with clearing skies after an early shower with a high of 75.

Saturday
Cool blend with a high of 73.

Sunday
More humid with a high of 77.

Monday
A bit warmer with a high of 80.




