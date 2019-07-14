Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A sunny Monday will kick off the start of a hot, July week.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Monday
Still sunny with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 89.

Wednesday

Hot and humid with a high of 91.
Thursday
Storms possible with a high of 86.

Friday
Steamy and hot with a high of 93.

Saturday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.

Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 92.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
