AccuWeather Forecast: Sweltering week ahead

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A sunny Monday will kick off the start of a hot, July week.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Still sunny with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 91.
Thursday
Storms possible with a high of 86.
Friday
Steamy and hot with a high of 93.
Saturday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.
Sunday
Sticky heat with a high of 92.
